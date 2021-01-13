Published On: Wed, Jan 13th, 2021

AT&T and Comcast Internet Outages Reported throughout Boca Raton

AT&T Outage Chart in Boca Raton, Palm Beach County, Florida 01/13/2021 17:00
Problems Reported to AT&T in the last 24 hours have skyrocketed, shown above in this graphic.

Both major internet providers AT&T and Comcast are reporting internet, phone, and Wi-Fi outages throughout Boca Raton and neighboring communities.

AT&T has not commented on the situation or a solution as of yet, but 48% of problems reported in the last 24 hours have been related to internet outages with AT&T, and 67% experiencing internet outages with Comcast.

There is no clear answer as to why this is occurring, but those experiencing these outages hopefully can expect solutions and answers shortly.

