AT&T and Comcast Internet Outages Reported throughout Boca Raton

Problems Reported to AT&T in the last 24 hours have skyrocketed, shown above in this graphic.

Both major internet providers AT&T and Comcast are reporting internet, phone, and Wi-Fi outages throughout Boca Raton and neighboring communities.

AT&T has not commented on the situation or a solution as of yet, but 48% of problems reported in the last 24 hours have been related to internet outages with AT&T, and 67% experiencing internet outages with Comcast.

There is no clear answer as to why this is occurring, but those experiencing these outages hopefully can expect solutions and answers shortly.