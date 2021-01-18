Published On: Sun, Jan 17th, 2021

Applications Being Accepted for PBC Office of Community Revitalization’s FY-2022 Neighborhood Engagement and Transformation (NEAT) Grants Program

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth has announced the County’s Office of Community Revitalization is accepting applications for its Neighborhood Engagement and Transformation (NEAT) grants program. 

NEAT grants provide up to $10,000 to neighborhood-based groups and/or organizations for resident-driven neighborhood improvement projects proposed within unincorporated Palm Beach County and the Lake Region municipalities of Belle Glade, South Bay and Pahokee.

Priority funding will be given to projects proposed in designated Countywide Community Revitalization Team areas.

Projects must fall under one of the following categories to be eligible for funding:

  1. Neighborhood Beautification;
  2. Neighborhood Identification;
  3. Neighborhood Organizing and Sustainability;
  4. Neighborhood Outreach and Capacity Building;
  5. Public Safety and Crime Prevention;
  6. Community Gardens;
  7. Neighborhood Green Projects; and
  8. Emergency Preparedness.

The application deadline is April 27, 2021.

Potential applicants must log/dial into the mandatory virtual pre-application conference on February 23, 2021, at 6PM.

Confirmation of attendance must be received no later than February 19, 2021, at 5PM to receive log-in instructions and have your name on the confirmed list.

Please reserve and confirm attendance by registering online at 2022ocrneatgrant.eventbrite.com

Please contact Chrystal Mathews, NEAT grants program manager, at [email protected] if you do not receive a timely confirmation of your registration. 

For additional information, please visit: discover.pbcgov.org/ocr/Pages/NEAT-Program.aspx

  • Who:                Palm Beach County Office of Community Revitalization
  • What:               Workshop for NEAT grants program
  • Where:             Cisco Webex 
  • When:              February 23, 2021     6 – 8PM
  • Confirmation Deadline:  February 19, 2021

