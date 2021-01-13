A Boca Raton Couple Celebrates 100 years of Life And 80 Years of Marriage

Having met at the age of 16 years old, Lou and Edith Bluefield are not only celebrating abundant years of life, individually, but through matrimony of 80 years.

When the words “for better or for worse” is being said the Bluefields marriage is what that means.

This Saturday the World War II Veteran, Lou will be entering his centennial year and his wife will trail behind him in entering hers this upcoming August.

But, his birthday and February 14th isn’t the only thing this couple will be celebrating this month. On Feb. 23 the Bluefields will be celebrating their anniversary– the month of love indeed one could say.

Though they originally met in Boston in their teens, the couple has lived in the West Boca Country Club for 35 years.

“We’re blessed that our minds are good. We have two granddaughters and a lot of grand dogs,” Lou Bluefield said in a written statement. “We’re so lucky to be at Boca West and have lots of friends here that are like extended family,” Scott Sutton and Miranda Christian said via WPTV.

Lou expressed that he would live 100 more years alongside the love of his life. The Bluefields are the prime example that home is where the heart is.

While there is so much this couple has to celebrate, they will wait until it is safe to do it with their family and friends– including their children and grandchildren.

“We’re so thankful we’re both well. More and more, health means everything, and money is nothing,” Lou Bluefield said.