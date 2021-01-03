3 Reasons to Try Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo

For a while, it seems like the all-natural beauty industry was losing its mind over apple cider vinegar. And while the fad may have gotten out of control, it’s since settled down to something more manageable. Apple cider vinegar isn’t quite a super drug, but it can offer a wealth of health benefits, and it’s especially potent when incorporated into a shampoo. There are a lot of reasons why you should give apple cider vinegar shampoo a try, but here are three of the best.

It Can Fight Bacteria and Fungus

If you were to take a microscope to your scalp, you’d probably be a little unsettled by what you see. The human scalp plays host to a whole universe of microbes, and while the vast majority of these actually have a beneficial or at least neutral role in your scalp’s miniature ecosystem, others are a bit more dangerous.

Most notably, fungus and bacteria can cause itchiness, red marks, and irritation to your scalp. Dandruff is most commonly caused by bacteria, and the most effective way to combat it is often to attack that problem at the root. Apple cider vinegar has powerful antimicrobial properties. When applied thoroughly to the scalp, it can have a quick and dramatic impact on flakiness and irritation.

It Can Balance Your pH Levels

If you think of your scalp and hair as an ecosystem, pH levels are essentially homeostasis – the balance of circumstances that nourishes and supports life. A balanced pH level supports a healthier scalp and – by proxy – healthier hair. The reason why apple cider vinegar is so good at this is because of its high levels of acidity.

pH levels measure the spectrum between acid and alkaline. You might automatically think that more an acidic pH leads to stringier and more brittle hair, but the opposite is actually true. High alkaline strips the moisture from your hair. Moisturizing can help with that, but creating a good environment for your hair to grow in is worth it. Most hair has a pH level of about 4, while the sweet spot is a 5. Apple cider vinegar can help with that. That said, you don’t want to overdo it. Using an apple cider vinegar shampoo a couple of times a week should be enough to find the right texture and silkiness that you need. Of course, how much you need to use apple cider vinegar shampoo comes down to a whole host of conditions both external and internal, so the right balance for you might be different.

It Can Promote Hair Growth

The perfect hair growth formula could make its inventor ridiculously wealthy overnight. Apple cider vinegar isn’t that perfect formula, but it shows promising results for both repairing and restoring hair. The acidity of apple cider vinegar has an exfoliating effect on your scalp – scrubbing away harsh particles and bacteria and helping new skin cells grow. You can think of apple cider vinegar as the equivalent of burning old brush so that new trees can grow.

Apple cider vinegar is an effective exfoliant, but it’s fortunately not a harsh one. That means that you don’t have to worry about it causing irritation by doing immediate damage to your scalp. While there’s still no firm scientific data to support the notion that apple cider vinegar can grow your hair, it’s gained a lot of anecdotal attraction. In either case, it can make your hair and scalp healthier – turning back the clock and reducing the risk of you losing more hair in the future. Even better, your hair will be richer and silkier if you make apple cider vinegar a part of your hair care routine.