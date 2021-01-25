2021 Valentine’s Day Trends in Jewelry at Diamonds Direct Boca Raton

Boca Chamber Member Update

For decades, the diamond has been a symbol of love and commitment – acting as a beautiful metaphor to set your love in stone! According to the National Retail Federation, the biggest share of Valentine’s spending still goes to spouses and significant others!

Diamonds Direct of Boca Raton invites you to set their love in stone this Valentine’s Day with top trending beautiful pieces to explore from Simon G. including nature-inspired leaf drop earrings with a matching leaf pendant necklace and accented ring featuring sparking brilliant diamonds. Shoppers will enjoy this expanded collection of designer jewelry from Simon G. highlighting elegant and innovative pieces with a handcrafted approach starting Friday, Feb. 12 – Sunday, Feb. 14.

Looking for more of a traditional Valentine’s Day look? Try-on ruby gemstones and diamond classics from tennis bracelets, bangles, halo earrings and wedding bands. See the full Valentine’s Day gift guide in-store or online starting January 28 through February 15 at https://diamondsdirect.com/index.html. (Diamonds Direct is also offering 0% APR for 5 years from January 28-February 15)

Located at 21078 St. Andrews Blvd, Diamonds Direct store hours are Monday – Friday from 10am – 7pm, Saturday from 10am – 6pm and on Sunday, February 14 (Valentine’s Day) from 12 – 5pm. For more information, visit https://diamondsdirect.com/boca-raton or call the showroom at 561.414.2091.