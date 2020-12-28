WILL THERE BE ENOUGH DIVERSITY IN THAT WHITE IGLOO IN WASHINGTON?

I don’t know about you, but I’m ninety percent satisfied with Joe Biden’s “most diverse” cabinet in history. I just hope we continue to fill cabinet positions with people who are not just diverse, but super smart, fully capable.

Yes, certainly the president elect has taken steps in the right diverse direction. No question. And his choices seem bright enough and the diversity will surely shatter stereotypes and batter bias when we see it performing in our country’s best interest. Bravo Biden.

Like Biden, I’m a firm believer in diversity, but I think he’s playing just a wee bit too safely between the 10 and 20-yard line without scoring diversity touchdowns.

Yes, there’s a finally a Native American onboard. My friend Silverbird is happy about that. He opened one of the first Native American restaurants in Manhattan serving delicious snakes. I gave him the name for his place, his own—Silverbird.

And there’s the first gay secretary of transportation. I have a daughter who’s happy about that.

And for the first time since Obama, my Black American buddies will have something to high five about with our incoming Secretary of Defense.

But why isn’t there someone really ethnic. How about an Eskimo?

Look at what Eskimos have endured. Surely one can serve as a model of coping with lock downs and harsh climates as a member of that most diverse cabinet in history.

And how about a native Hawaiian? Wouldn’t that make the racial and ethnic diversity stand out. Our 50th state is the only one outside North America, the only island state and the only state in the tropics. Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Thai and Filipino immigrants whose ancestors once worked on the islands’ sugar cane and pineapple fields are collectively the largest group on the island.

And why isn’t there a Chinese-American citizen from one of the thriving Chinatowns across America? Now that might even endear China’s President Xi Jinping to the Biden diversity.

And what about the many homeless? Why can’t they be represented too? Why not a cabinet post established for someone from that downtrodden community? Couldn’t we learn better how to help the homeless by having a representative of that community in the cabinet?

Next, let’s look to Appalachia, to Kentucky coal miners and to the bayous of Louisiana to stretch diversity out even further.

But let’s just keep in mind that while diversity is wonderful, we still need talented, experienced people running our government.