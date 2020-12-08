Toy Drive for Achievement Center for Children & Families

Boca Raton, FL –Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) in Delray Beach is asking the community to donate new unwrapped toys for children 1-18 during the organization’s holiday toy drive. Toys requested include Legos, science kits, art supplies, action figures, remote control cars, perfume and makeup sets for teen girls, sports equipment, dolls (dark skin), educational toys (STEAM) or gift cards (Walmart, Target, etc.)

Dropoff locations include 3rd & 3rd, Wine House Social, Ceasar’s BBQ, Bodega, Tootsies

and the Boynton Beach Mall. Toy drive boxes will be picked up on December 14th.



Alternatively, toys can be purchased through the virtual toy drive at https://a.co/1ePxTEg

ACCF’s Jessica Hall added, “with the holidays fast approaching, we want to ensure that every child has a gift this holiday season. Due to the pandemic, there are families within our programs going through incredibly challenging situations. Additional support during the holidays is always an added relief to our families. We could really use help from the community to make this season a special one for local children & families.”

For more information, please call Leonora Andersson at (561) 266-0003 or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org

About Achievement Centers for Children & Families

At Achievement Centers for Children & Families children are involved in Early Learning (Toddler and Preschool), After School, Teen and Summer Camp programs that help prepare them for academic and social success and inspire them to discover their talents. Our families are served through our Family Strengthening and Economic Stabilization services which benefit the community by stabilizing families in crisis; supporting them to serve as the foundation of their child’s growth. Family strengthening services are embedded within our four core programs of Early Learning, After School, Teen and Summer Camp. ACCF serves 900 local children and families each year from three locations in Delray Beach; Nancy K. Hurd Campus, Village Academy, and Pine Grove Elementary. For more information,

call (561) 266-0003 or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org