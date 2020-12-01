Top 3 Business Companies In Boca Roton

If you are thinking of shifting to Florida, Boca Roton is a great place to opt for. There are many famous significant, and small companies are in this city. You don’t have to worry about the job opportunities and survival; you will get plenty of options over there.

Many people don’t know much about the big companies in Boca Rotan. That is why we bring you the list of top business companies in Boca Rotan. Continue to read further for more details.

Office Depot:

Office Depot is an American office that has supply retailing headquarter in Boca Raton, Florida, USA. The combined yearly sales of the company are approx. $11 billion, and there are about 38000 employees in this company.

The company’s staff is generally from diverse demographic backgrounds. Office Depot has 36.6% female and 42% ethnic minorities. Although the company has excellent demographic diversity, it lacks political diversity.

More than 70.1% of employees are members of the Democratic Party. So, most of the co-workers are agreed with each other’s political views, but they tend to have short tenures. The average staff members stay in the company is for 2.6 years.

The average employee’s salary at Office Depot is around $43936 per year, which is competitive for other industries in the same location. Other highest paying industries are Best Buy, Staples, and Target, and they pay $61949, $47224, and $42036, respectively.

It is an industry leader with 38000 employees and annual revenue of $10.2 billion.

CareersUSA:

CareersUSA offers staffing and HR consultations for businesses in various fields of industries. They fill temporary, contract-based, temp-to-hire, and direct hire positions across the nation. It was founded in 1981, and this company loves to hire graduates from Temple University because 11.7% of the company’s employees have attended Temple University.

It is counted in the best companies to work for in Boca Raton, Florida. The employee makes an average of $36859 per year. This average salary per employee is higher than the other most increased paying competitors like EmployBridge, Customer Service solutions, and Today’s office, which pay $47979, $47,517, and $44204, respectively.

More than 20000 employees are working in this company, and its annual revenue is $479.1 Million.

ADT:

ADT Inc., formally known as The ADT Corporation, is an American company that offers residential, large, and small business electronic security systems, fire protection, and other sort of alarm monitoring services in North America.

ADT’s staff generally from diverse demographics, and there are 39.2% female and 38.5% ethnic minorities are working in this company. The diversity in the company’s employees also reflects political beliefs. They have a balanced political orientation, like 48.8% of people support Democrats, and 48.8% support Republicans.

The average employee stays are 2.5 years, and the average employee salary is $45.927 per year. ADT has 12000 employees and annual revenue of $1 billion.

Conclusion:

These are the top 3 Business Companies in Boca Raton. If you are moving to this city and worrying about jobs, you don't have to worry. Comment below if you have any questions.