‘Time with family’ draws retiring PBSC provost, husband, to Maryland home

By Dale King

Last time we checked in with Palm Beach State College Provost Dr. Bernadette Russell, she was closing out e-mails at her office on the Boca Raton campus and otherwise preparing to leave.

The following day, Dec. 18, she would, for the last time in her career, walk the grounds of the educational institution where she has been the chief academic officer for 13 years.

The wail of the Amtrak Auto Train whistle was called to her and her husband to hope aboard and enjoy the trip to Maryland, where they will begin enjoying retirement in a home they had built two years ago.

“I’ve been thinking about [retiring] for a couple of years,” she said on her penultimate day on campus. “We want to be near our son – he’s our only son – and he has a son. We want to spend more time with them – and not just virtually.”

But she promised they would return to their condo in Delray Beach as “snowbirds.”

A national search is underway for her replacement, who will lead the campus as provost and dean of student services.

Russell, who is PBSC’s vice president of e-Learning and Instructional Technology as well as Boca Raton campus provost, capped a 30-year career in higher education when she closed her office door for the last time.

Dr. Bernadette Russell receives the inaugural Anchor Award from Best Foot Forward. At the presentation are, from left, Frank Barbieri Jr. and Best Foot Forward co-founders Donna Biase and Debbie Ellman. (Photo credit: Gina Fontana)

As academic leader of the 9,000-plus student campus since 2007, Russell placed a deeper focus on enhancing the quality of the teaching and learning experience. She received support from business and community leaders and helped secure a scholarship from the Rotary Club for PBSC students.

In addition, she implemented such initiatives as the Technology Summit and Study Abroad program, along with Women of Distinction events that recognized students and women in the community.

Dr. Russell also pushed for a new entrepreneurship certificate and degree programs at the college. Under her leadership, enrollment in online classes rose 43% even before the pandemic.

The Philippines-born educator didn’t inherit the e-Learning job because of COVID. She got it a few years ago.

But “e-Learning cut into my time,” she said. While Dr. Russell had spent time planning and attending events off-campus – and was able to travel among the other PBSC properties in Lake Worth, Belle Glade, Palm Beach Gardens and Loxahatchee Groves – she has spent most of her time lately on campus in Boca.

Currently, she said, the college offers face-to-face learning as well has learn-at-home education. Even before COVID, she said, “we had fully online courses.”

Russell came to the United States from the Philippines in 1975 as an international student at Syracuse University, where she earned a master’s degree in urban and regional planning and a Ph.D. in social sciences with a focus on economics and planning. She also holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in economics from the Philippines.

Before coming to the U.S., she worked as an economist for the United Nations Development Programme in the native island nation.

While emphatic about schooling, Russell is a bit shy about promoting her own capabilities. Last year, she received the inaugural Anchor Award from Best Foot Forward.

“She has been a strong advocate for the college in the Boca Raton community, and has created a caring family atmosphere on the Boca Raton campus,” said PBSC President Ava L. Parker. “Her commitment to academic

excellence has been a common thread throughout her service to the college.”