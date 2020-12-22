The Best Lower Back Cushion for Working from Home

You’ve probably experienced some level of back pain in your life, and if not, you definitely know at least one person close to you who has.

An overwhelming majority – surgeons estimate 85% – of Americans deal with back pain at some point in their life. Despite the fact that we live in a mostly sedentary world, the rate of back problems is rising, rather than declining.

Sitting down for long hours and missing out on exercise and stretching is undoubtedly a core cause of the back pain epidemic today. Not to mention the chairs we use daily are not exactly conducive to healthy posture and lumbar support. Quite the opposite!

Now that many of us work from home, it’s time to get serious about our backs.

While treatments, therapies, and surgeries can help turn this pain around, you shouldn’t underestimate the power of a great lower back cushion to place on your daily work chair.

Here are some of the features and characteristics to look for when selecting a work-from-home cushion for your back, so you can live a pain-free, healthy life.

Ergonomic Curved Design

What use is a back cushion that isn’t specifically designed for the back? If you haven’t already noticed, there is a natural curve to the human spine, and a normal square pillow isn’t going to do you much good in terms of support.

You can look at a few cushions side by side and determine how effective they’ll be based on design alone. There should be a prominent yet gentle curve that will support your lower back without being intrusive.

Believe it or not, true orthopedic design is rare in most back cushions, so you can narrow down your options fairly quickly.

Ergonomic contours make a major difference in reducing strain and improving posture. Only buy a back cushion built for the back and nothing else.

100% Premium Memory Foam

Design is just part of the equation – materials matter even more. Air cushions are never firm enough, while many standard cushions feel like tough styrofoam against your back.

Quality memory foam offers the best mix of support and softness for your back as you work long hours from home. Not only will it promote good posture, but it will also shift and morph with time to give your back support exactly where it needs most.

Memory foam isn’t just for pillows and mattresses. Leverage its powerful abilities in every area of your life to get the full benefits, including for your lower back.

Adjustable Straps for Perfect Placement

Ever had to deal with a cushion that just doesn’t seem to stay put? When you’re more focused on shifting and adjusting your back cushion than you are on the task at hand, that’s a problem.

The best lower back cushions are easy to set up and adjust based on your support needs at the moment. Throughout the day you’ll experience different pressure points up and down the spine, and adjustments need to happen fast.

You may also feel like switching chairs at some point, whether it’s to the kitchen table or a different room in the house. Be able to quickly remove and install your favorite back cushion for any situation.

Hypoallergenic, Breathable, and Washable

Make sure your back cushion doesn’t cause more problems than it solves. It should stay clean at all times, and not add any irritation or stuffiness to the room. Ideally, it will also be ventilated with tiny perforations so it keeps your back cool during those hours of focused work.

Finally, your cushion must be easy to wash with a removable cover. Each week, give it a thorough scrub down and you’ve got a fresh start every Monday.