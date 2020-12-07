Petatarian of the Year Announced as an IBPSA Pet Care Business Excellence Award Winner

Chamber Member Update

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA—DECEMBER 4, 2020 –Jill Merjeski, owner of Jill’s Next Door Dog Walking & Pet Services, LLC was named the winner for the IBPSA Pet Care Business Excellence Petatarian Award. The awards, nicknamed the Ibbys, were established by the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA) to honor those businesses raising the bar for professionalism and success in the pet care services industry. The 2020 award recipients were determined based on a nomination and independent selection committee process. The winners were announced during a special presentation at the Eight Annual IBPSA Pet Care Services Educational Conference & Trade Show on October 1, 2020.

“As the pet care industry continues to explode and competition increases, it’s important to recognize those professionals who are setting themselves apart from the crowd,” said Carmen Rustenbeck, IBPSA’s founder and CEO. “Pet owners should have a gold standard to look to when choosing a pet care provider and Jill Merjeski is helping set that standard.”

To meet the initial threshold for a nomination, pet care providers must have been in business for at least three years and a current member of IBPSA for at least six months. Next, nominees were required to submit information reflecting their financial growth in the past year, company description and vision, and company culture. Nominees were also required to provide information on how the business excels in animal welfare along with details on education and certifications completed by the business owners and employees.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized as IBPSA’s Petatarian of the Year for 2020. We strive to provide our community with topnotch pet care, while demonstrating our passion for animals through a multitude of rescue initiatives.”

Jill’s Next Door Dog Walking & Pet Services, LLC is a boutique company that aligns its goals with the highest of industry standards, providing knowledgeable, ethical, and attentive pet care. Jill offers service excellence and peace of mind to pet owners and their loved ones. Jill’s Next Door operates year-round in Delray Beach, Boca Raton, and Highland Beach with a team of insured, bonded, and trained pet care professionals. JND offers an array of pet services (dog walking, cat and small domestic animal care, vacation pet sitting and daily visits) customized to fit you and your pet’s needs.

About IBPSA The International Boarding & Pet Services Association was established to foster and support the pet care services industry and its members including the owners and managers of pet boarding and daycare facilities, veterinarians, pet sitters, dog walkers, dog trainers, and holistic pet care providers. The association provides education, certifications, resources, products, information, and legislative support to help its members succeed. As part of its commitment to education and the business of pet care, IBPSA holds an annual conference with speakers, sessions, and exhibitors dedicated to helping pet care professionals grow their business, plan for the future, and maintain personal balance. For more information on IBPSA, visit https://www.ibpsa.com