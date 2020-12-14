PBSC to Celebrate 2020 Graduates at Grad Walk

Palm Beach State College is Hosting Grad Walk Dec. 19 to Celebrate the Achievements of its 2020 Graduates

Boca Raton, FL – The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Duncan Theatre on the Lake Worth campus. With social distancing and other COVID-19 safety procedures in place, graduates will arrive in groups of 20 during 30-minute prearranged time slots to hear their names called, walk across the stage, be greeted by President Ava L. Parker, J.D., and be photographed. Photo backdrops also will be set up outdoors for graduates to document the moment with their family and friends. Palmer, PBSC’s Panther mascot, will be on hand to cheer on the graduates.

Grad Walk is in lieu of a full in-person fall commencement ceremony. The College celebrated spring graduates with a dedicated website and an offer to participate in the fall commencement ceremony. To honor that, the College opened Grad Walk to allow all spring, summer and fall graduates an opportunity to celebrate this moment in person.

“We thought it was so important this year for us to do something to celebrate the perseverance and accomplishments of our graduates who have worked so hard, especially during this crisis, to achieve their goals,” Parker said. “This will be a socially distanced safe environment for us to commemorate their success.”

For the fall term alone, Palm Beach State is awarding 2,778 degrees and certificates. For more information on Grad Walk, visit www.palmbeachstate.edu/graduation.

