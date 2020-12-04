Palm Beach County December 4 COVID-19 Update

COVID-19 cases continue to see massive surges as we move through the holiday season. Florida now has a total of over 1 million positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state- breaking daily positive case totals nearly every day.

Death rates are up 42%, case numbers are up 33%, and hospitalization rates are up 26% statewide over a 14-day change period, according to the New York Times.

For Palm Beach County, numbers are growing daily. There is a total of 67,106 total cases in the county with 1,709 deaths and 4,541 residents hospitalized, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to urge people to wash their hands, maintain social distancing and wear a facial covering when you plan to be around others. The CDC also recommends holding smaller, outdoor gatherings with facial coverings this holiday season.

Florida Atlantic University reports the 7-day average of positive COVID-19 cases is 465, with 663 positive cases confirmed on Dec. 2. The positivity rate currently remains at 7.63%.