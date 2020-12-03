Owls Basketball Looks for a Win in Home Debut

The Florida Atlantic University Men’s basketball team will continue the beginning of their season with their first home game tonight at 7 p.m. against Florida National University.

The Owls returned from the Ungar Memorial Tournament, on the road in Alabama, against South Alabama, Jacksonville State, and Mobile Alabama bringing home a win.

Tonight’s competition against the FNU will be one to watch as the Conquistadors have experienced 10 games, so far, with three wins and seven losses.

This will be the Owls first of just two non-conference games this season.

Currently 1-2, the Owls return home after a 83-41 blowout of Mobile on November 28. The Owls will look to Jailyn Ingram and Nicholas Boyd to lead the way as they did against Mobile with a combined 39 points.

“They competed. They battled. They played with great energy almost every possession and they played very unselfish basketball,” head coach Dusty May said.

For the Conquistadors, the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) school will look to Jose Benitez, Jeffrey Hernandez, Kenneth Santos, and Pride George all who scored double-figures in their last game, a 95-86 loss to the St. Thomas University Bobcats.



Working toward their first home game win of the season, the Owls will take on FNU in the Burrow. If you’d like to attend the game this evening, purchase your ticket here.