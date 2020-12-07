NEW PRESIDENT – HADASSAH FLORIDA ATLANTIC REGION

Chamber Member Update

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – Bobbi Prager was installed as the new President of the Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region, home to 55 chapters and over 24,000 members in Palm Beach, Martin & St. Lucie Counties. Bobbi most recently served as Organizational Vice President and before that, PRAZE Operational Vice President of the Region. This follows a distinguished volunteer career for Hadassah in the Greater Washington, DC and Delaware areas and Northern Seaboard Region.

Bobbi continues to serve the local community as Warrior Engagement Chair of the Arthritis Foundation, Palm Beach County since 2018, on its Board of Directors for Operation120, Inc. as Chair of the Governance Committee and is now Board Vice President.

Professionally, Bobbi retired in 2017 after a 30-year career in human resources. She is a member of the Society of Human Resource Management, the Human Resource Association of Broward County and the Human Resource Association of Palm Beach County.

A graduate of Queens College, City University of New York, she earned a degree in Human Resource Management from Tulsa College. Her two adult children, David and Rachel reside in Sarasota, Florida. Bobbi has two young grandchildren.

The Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region office is located at 1325 S. Congress Ave., Suite 209, Boynton Beach, FL 33426, 561-498-1012.

The Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region is part of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA). HWZOA is a leader in medical research and development evolving out of its hospitals in Israel that is shared with the world and is a strong proponent of domestic advocacy initiatives. Visit Hadassah website to learn more: www.hadassah.org.