MNM Theatre Company Offers Streaming for an Upcoming Show

Maltby and Shire’s Closer Than Ever is set to be available for streaming on demand through January 10th, a production put on by the MNM Theatre Company. Tickets are available now for $20 at https://www.mnmtheatre.org/ or https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/41307.

“We are so proud of this project,” MNM Producing Artistic Director Marcie Gorman said. “We want to make sure everyone who would like to see Closer Than Ever has the opportunity to do so.”

The show has already received glowing praise from composer David Shire and lyricist Richard Maltby Jr since beginning its streaming. Maltby and Shire based the show on real-world experiences from those close to them, ranging from security and aging to unrequited love.

Closer Than Ever has Aaron Bower, Johnbarry Green, Shelley Keelor, and Elijah Word as its stars. With Eric Alsford as the Musical Director, Emily Tarallo as the Choreographer, Clifford Michael Spulock as the Lighting Designer, Mike Kelly as the Sound Designer, Cliff Burgess as Videographer, and Amber Mandic and Andrea Guardo as co-stage managers- this show proves to be a community effort. Each crew and cast member has worked with the MNM Theatre Company in the past.

This award-winning not-for-profit theatre company has tickets available through January 10th, with the link being active for 48 hours after the first click.