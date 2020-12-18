Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

On Wednesday, the Business Leaders United Political Action Committee (BLU-PAC) held candidate interviews for Boca Raton’s 2021 Municipal Election. Endorsements were given to Constance Scott in Seat C and Brian Stenberg in Seat D. A key driver to our City’s success is a healthy business environment. Constance and Brian understand the importance of keeping businesses operating and providing jobs. They will advocate for the business community and support measures to strengthen the local economy. Constance and Brian are the RIGHT LEADERS to move Boca Raton Forward – and to Move Business in Boca Raton Forward.



This week, Governor DeSantis announced the creation of “strike teams,” made up of medical personnel and the National Guard to start administering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff members at long-term care facilities. Florida’s Department of Health received 21,400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, and has already begun inoculations in 112 long-term care facilities in the areas of Miami-Dade, Broward, and Pinellas counties. CVS and Walgreens have an additional 60,000 doses and will begin administering the vaccine to those long-term care facilities in those counties on Monday.



The Food and Drug Administration’s advisory panel has recommended the Emergency use of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. Moderna’s product is based on the same technology as the shot made by Pfizer and BioNTech that has already been given emergency use authorization by the FDA, and also demonstrated a high degree of efficacy in late-stage clinical trials. With the announcement of this authorization, Florida is set to receive 367,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days.



Palm Beach County’s Health Director announced that Palm Beach County will receive 20,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Once in Palm Beach County, vaccines will first be distributed to high-risk, high-contact frontline health care workers and long-term care facilities. The vaccine will then be distributed to first responders, including law enforcement officers and firefighters.



As we approach the holidays with positive news of multiple COVID-19 vaccines being administered within the State, please continue to be Responsible, Safe, and Respectful — we are close to the end zone!

As always, thank you for making Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, and all of South Palm Beach County the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play!



