Local Restaurants Partner with the Salvation Army of Palm Beach County to Rescue Christmas for the Vulnerable

Boca Raton, FL – Enthusiasm is mounting for The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County’s “Twelve Dinners of Christmas,” a community campaign to “Rescue Christmas” for the vulnerable and those most impacted by the current pandemic. The humanitarian endeavor is a collaboration supporting valiant local restaurants that desire to help The Salvation Army raise vital program funds while respecting the current health protocols, with two dining options.

“Golden Rings” features dinner and lunch experiences, with creative prix fixe multi-choice menus, with tickets purchased in advance from The Salvation Army. Guests will enjoy the velvet voice of international recording artist Franco Corso and receive his “My Italian Christmas” CD along with an elegant crystal ring donated by the Swarovski Jewelry Company for each woman. “Swans-a-Swimming” designated evenings offer a la carte dining, with reservations made directly with the participating restaurants.

“This humanitarian mission has been recognized by our grand benefactors and honorary chairs Laura and Isaac Perlmutter and Nelson and Claudia Peltz, whose generosity is making a difference throughout our community” said Area Commanders Majors James and Leisa Hall. “We are humbled by the outpouring of their support and by our local restaurateurs who sympathize with our inability to host the annual Gala due to the COVID pandemic. We are certain that this endeavor will provide safe environments for supporters to celebrate the holidays with family and friends while knowing they are simultaneously helping us raise the needed resources to continuing serving those most vulnerable. Guests will take home memories knowing their participation also brings joy to others this holiday season. God bless them!”

For more information please contact Frank Marangos, Director of Development and Communications by calling 561.702.4698 and/or visit its “Twelve Dinner” webpage at: www.salvationarmyflorida.org. Purchase tickets for the Golden Rings by calling 561.512.7333. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.

About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County

The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1922, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 98 years.