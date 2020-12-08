Junior League of Boca Raton honors Women Volunteers in Virtual Event

The Junior League of Boca Raton hosted a virtual event “Honoring the History of Women Volunteers” which celebrated the past 685 nominees of Women Volunteer of the Year. This follows the 33rd Women Volunteer of the Year raised over $160,000 and donated 40,000 diapers to the Diaper Bank.

During the virtual event there was a live auction and a fashion event narrated by Roopal Patel, Saks Fifth Avenue’s senior vice president and fashion director.

With Robin Deyo as the honorary chairwoman and Yvette Drucker and Nancy Walsh serving as co-chairwomen the event was successful.

“Yvette Drucker and Nancy Walsh made the virtual Women Volunteer of the Year a night to remember,” Cristy Stewart-Harfmann, Junior League of Boca Raton President said in a statement to The Sun Sentinel. “Most importantly, thanks to attendees and our generous donors, the event raised significant funds to help women and children in our community.”