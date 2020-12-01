How To Brighten A Big Room

Lighting a room is not always a simple matter. A larger room can be a challenge to keep well-lit and pleasant. Figuring out how to light a large room requires some research and effort. Larger rooms need more light and there are various ways to make a big room look brighter.

Try adding lighting to the room.

A large room has dark spaces, which can add some gloom and can even create risks. Areas that are not well lit can cause people to trip and fall. In addition, dim spots in large rooms can harm the aesthetics of the room. The key to making a room brighter, safer, and cheerful are light fixtures. These can be overhead, connected to the wall, or can be tall plug-in floor lamps.

In addition to installing light fixtures, opt to paint the room in a bright color. If you want to keep some of the walls a darker hue, you can choose semi-bright colors on three walls and add brighter color accents to make the room look brighter and larger.

Brighten up the ceiling with white color

Painting the walls white will brighten a room, but not everyone wants white walls. Many people prefer a splash of color. Also, white walls tend to show streaks and black marks more readily than walls painted in colors. One compromise can be to paint the ceiling white to brighten the room and paint the other walls in colors. Stick to somewhat bright hues and avoid darker shades. If you like deep greens or blues, for instance, keep those colors for smaller rooms in the home.

Add windows to the room

Adding windows to a room will make it look brighter and larger. Big rooms need exposure to natural light. Try installing windows on two walls to add sunlight and improve the aesthetics of the room. Installing windows involves an investment of money, but brightening the room and creating a view can make a significant difference.

Put a few pieces of furniture.

Large rooms don’t necessarily need to be filled with a lot of furniture. Too many furnishings can create a cluttered appearance in the room, can cast significant shadows, and make the room look darker at dusk or on overcast days. Include only the furniture that you absolutely need or love and create bright open spaces in your large room.

Light flooring

Changing flooring involves a significant expense and labor. A new floor is usually installed when there is damage or it becomes too old. Most people don’t redo their floors to lighten a room, but if you are adding new flooring anyway, consider a type of floor that will lighten the room. Choose lighter rather than darker wood or tiles in light shades.

Incorporate glass

Glass adds light to any room. Windows, mirrors, and glass decorative objects can shimmer, look beautiful, and add radiance to an otherwise dark room. Sliding glass doors can also add light from one room to the other. Although sliding glass doors can be costly, they are elegant, add light, and make the room look spacious and bright.

Adding Light to Dark Places

Brightening up darker rooms can lift your mood and create better energy in your home. Bright rooms are safer, more aesthetically pleasing, and cheering. Painting a room in bright colors, adding more windows, mirrors, and glass doors, and cutting down on furniture can add light to a dark room and brighten your home decor.