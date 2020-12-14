Holidays Saved for Thousands of Children!

The holidays are saved for thousands of children thanks to record-breaking community support

The GL Homes and Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County Holiday Gift Drive is a huge success with last-minute donations

Boca Raton, FL – The economic downtown caused by the pandemic threatened to ruin the holidays for thousands of Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County members, but thanks to record-breaking support from community sponsors and individual donors, the holiday has been saved! Every Club member will receive at least one holiday gift and an extra special holiday party held at their Club. The annual Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County gift drive started slowly this year, but due to the generous sponsorship of GL Homes, media coverage and social media shares, the holiday gift campaign surpassed all expectations and records.

“There was real concern that our Club members were going to be disappointed this holiday season with not enough toys and gifts to go around. Thanks to overwhelming community support, our area’s most disadvantaged children will have a happy holiday after all. At the risk of sounding like a cheesy holiday movie, Christmas has been saved thanks to the generosity of our community,” said Eric Roby, marketing, PR and holiday gift drive director for Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County.

Indicative of tumultuous times, donations were smaller this year. However, more people donated and widespread community support more than made up for the shortfall of gifts. Despite challenges, traditional corporate sponsors like The Breakers Palm Beach and Office Depot continued to be the backbone of the holiday gift drive, while newer partners like GL Homes helped meet the goal. For the first time, Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County was the charity of choice for the Lake Clarke Shores Holiday Boat Parade. New partners like Park View Properties helped to get more than a dozen other Delray Beach businesses involved with the gift drive. Non-profits like Boca West Children’s Foundation, Spirit of Giving and Rocking Horse Foundation also pulled out all of the stops this year to make sure every child has a smile for the holidays.

“We have nothing but gratitude going into 2021. Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County has served the families that need us most through the pandemic because of our strong community partners and the generosity of individual donors. It’s heartwarming to see our community pull together in a time of such great need,” said President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County Jaene Miranda.

About the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County

Founded in 1971, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County is a not-for-profit youth development organization dedicated to promoting the educational, vocational, health, leadership and character of boys and girls in a safe, nurturing environment. The Clubs provide more than a safe, fun and constructive alternative to being home alone – they offer a variety of award-winning developmental programs to help youth build skills, self-esteem and values during critical periods of growth. The thirteen Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Palm Beach County serve more than 9,400 children ages 6-18. For more information, please visit www.bgcpbc.org or call 561-683-3287.

About GL Homes

Since 1976, GL Homes has grown from a small, local builder to one of the nation’s largest. For over four decades, GL Homes has created exceptional communities and built quality residences in Florida’s most desirable locations including Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Broward, Indian River, Collier, Lee, Hillsborough and Pasco Counties. www.glhomes.com