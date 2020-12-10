Holiday Greetings on Display When Grandparents Can’t Travel Due to Risks of COVD-19

Hanukkah Greetings to be Delivered to Broken Sound Club in Boca Raton, Making a Difficult Time at Little Brighter

Thurs. December 10, 2020

Boca Raton, FL – “It’s not just a sign; it’s also a feeling,” said Phyllis Rabin. She was talking about the beautiful Happy Hanukkah sign display that will be mounted at the entrance of Broken Sound Club (1401 NW 51st Street, Boca Raton), Thursday, December 10, just before the first night of Hanukkah begins. Phyllis is reflecting on the fact that she will not be with all of her grandchildren this Hanukkah season because of the risks of COVID-19. And for the 1,600 homes at Broken Sound there are many more that will not be with their families for the holidays.

Phyllis just celebrated her 73rd birthday with a drive-by parade of her friends and family. Now it’s time for another drive-by celebration; this one for Hanukkah. Once Sign Greeters delivers and installs the beautiful Happy Hanukkah, it will stay up for the entire 8-day holiday, adding some cheer and light, making every day that someone drives by a little more celebratory.

Ed Chicalo, manager of Broken Sound, said, “During these uncertain times when our members may not be celebrating the holidays with their families, it will be so reassuring to have the cheerful greeting up for everyone to enjoy.”

“In this challenging year, so many in of our Broken Sound community do not have family nearby,” said Phyllis. “We are their extended family, all going through this together. Knowing that we can all drive by and see the beautiful Hannukah lights will keep us all going with the memories of past holidays spent with loved ones. That will make us happy.”

“Holiday greetings are taking on a new meaning this year,” said Ivonne Simon, Sign Greeters President. “We are thrilled to provide festive bright yard sign displays, making holiday greetings a little brighter for all to see. I am so happy to be a part of this wonderful celebration and love that we can play a part in making this holiday season a little more special for our families.

Phyllis adds, “My community and I are so looking forward to this installation. My grandchildren have asked me to make a Facetime call to them in Indiana from the beautiful sign display so that we can feel like we are celebrating together, across the miles.”