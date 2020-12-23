Florida Governor DeSantis Issues Executive Order Establishing Vaccine Priority

By: Robert S Weinroth

Governor Ron DeSantis has issued an Executive Order which establishes the priority for individuals receiving the COVID-19 vaccine during the first phase of its administration to Florida residents.

The Order states that Florida is “leading the effort to distribute the vaccine to the elderly and vulnerable populations of the State.” To that end, the Order goes on to state that a partnership with local hospitals and other vaccine providers is essential to ensure efficient vaccine administration.

During this first phase of vaccine administration. all providers administering any COVID-19 vaccine are ordered to “only vaccinate” the following populations:

• Long-term care facility residents and staff;• Persons 65 years of age and older; and

• Health care personnel with direct patient contact.

The Order does go on to note that hospital providers may vaccinate people who they deem to be extremely vulnerable to the virus.

As of 3pm Wednesday the Florida Department of Health provided the following preliminary numbers for the virus in Palm Beach County and the state:

PBC State of Florida

78,187 (+444) 1,234,399 (+11,384) Total positive cases to date

4,899 (+20) 60,800 (+329) Cumulative Total Hospitalized Patients

1,842 (+7) 20,874 (+120) Cumulative Deaths Attributed to COVID

On TUESDAY (Dec 22), 8.62 percent of tests reported statewide were positive while 7.43 percent of tests reported in Palm Beach County were positive.

TESTING INFORMATION

All testing sites will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches 5444 Haverhill Rd., West Palm Beach, 33407 (Drive-through site) Tue thru Sat 8AM – 4PM. Any age; with or without symptoms. PCR/Molecular Testing appointment only 8AM – Noon (Conducted by the Heath Care District of PBC) Call 561.642,1000 for appointment. Rapid Antigen Testing no appointment necessary 8AM – 4PM.

To preregister with your information for antigen testing go to: PatientPortalfl.com/s/

Lakeside Medical Center 39200 Hooker Hwy Belle Glade 33430. Walk-up site, appointments recommended; Mon thru Fri 8AM – Noon. Any age; with or without symptoms. Call 561.642.1000 for appointment. PCR/Molecular and Rapid Antigen Testing

Brumback Primary Care Clinic 1150 45th St West Palm Beach 33407. Walk-up site, appointments recommended; Mon thru Fri 8AM – 11AM. Any age; with or without symptoms. Call 561.642.1000 for appointment. PCR/Molecular Testing

Brumback Primary Care Clinic 411 W Indiantown Rd Jupiter 33458. Walk-up site, appointments recommended; Mon thu Fri 8AM – 11AM. Any age; with or without symptoms. Call 561.642.1000 for appointment. PCR/Molecular Testing

Brumback Primary Care Clinic 225 S Congress Ave Delray Beach 33445. Walk-up site, appointments recommended; Mon thru Fri 8AM – Noon. Any age; with or without symptoms. Call 561.642.1000 for appointment. PCR/Molecular Testing

Health Care District “Scout” and “Hero” Mobile Clinic Walk-up site, any age; with or without symptoms. Varying locations and hours as scheduled. PCR/Molecular Testing

FAU Tech Runway 901 NW 35th St Boca Raton 33431. Walk up site, Tue thru Sat 8AM – 2PM. Any age, with or without symptoms. PCR/Molecular Testing appointment only. Call 800.209.7919 for an appointment. Rapid Antigen Testing no appointment necessary 8AM – 2PM.

Sears at Town Ctr at Boca Raton Mall 6000 Glades Rd Boca Raton 33431. Walk up site, every day 9AM – 5PM. Any age; with or without symptoms. No appointment necessary. PCR/Molecular and Rapid Antigen Testing

South County Civic Center 16700 Jog Rd Delray Beach 33446. Walk up site, Tue thru Thu 9AM – 4PM. Any age, with or without symptoms. No appointment necessary. PCR/Molecular and Rapid Antigen Testing

Wellington Community Center 12150 Forest Hill Blvd Wellington, 33414. Walk up site, Mon thru Thu 10AM – 2PM. Age 12 and up, with or without symptoms. Call 561.753.2484 for appointment. PCR/Molecular Testing

Homebound Resident Testing

Residents eligible include homebound elderly or individuals with disabilities who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and cannot leave their homes to access one of the drive-up or walk-up test collection sites. Residents who believe they are eligible for the in-home testing option should call 561-712-6400 for a pre-qualifying assessment. The testing line is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Florida Health Vaccine Information Page

Florida Health COVID-19 24 hour hotline number is 866-779-6121

For Florida Health updates via text, text FLCOVID19 to 888777

QUARANTINE VERSUS ISOLATION

Quarantine keeps someone who was in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 away from others. If you had close contact with a person who has COVID-19:

-Stay home until 14 days after your last contact.

-Check your temperature twice a day and watch for symptoms of COVID-19.

-If possible, stay away from people who are at higher-risk for getting sick from COVID-19

Isolation keeps someone who is sick or tested positive for COVID-19 without symptoms away from others, even in their own home. If you are sick and think or know you have COVID-19:

-Stay home until: at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared

at least 24 hours with no fever without fever-reducing medication

symptoms have improved

If you tested positive for COVID-19, but do not have symptoms, stay home until 10 days have passed since your positive test. If you live with others, stay in a specific “sick room” or area and away from other people or animals, including pets. Use a separate bathroom, if available.