FL Department of Health Offers Vaccination Guidance to Health Care Providers

Alina Alonso MD

County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth’s office is providing the following guidance received from Dr Alina Alonso, Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County Director.

Securing and distributing the COVID-19 vaccine is a top priority for the State of Florida and the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County.

This vaccine will be a critical resource in preventing the further spread of the virus and allowing Floridians to return to the normal pace of life.

We know you have questions and concerns about the process which DOH-Palm Beach will be distributing this vaccine, so please note the following:



The first priority will be Fire Rescue- EMS / Paramedics who will be doing vaccinations.

The second priority is Department of Health PBC frontline workers and healthcare providers with direct patient care. Frontline providers who have hospital privileges may get vaccinated at the hospitals. Providers in Florida Shots will receive the vaccine from FL Department of Health PBC for you and your staff. Providers who are not in Florida Shots, and NOT in hospitals, will be vaccinated by FL Department of Health PBC.

Providers who are retired or not seeing patients will be vaccinated with the general population.

There are no dates yet for these appointments so please, do not call the department.

The FL Department of Health will contact practitioners by email and/or fax to set up appointments.