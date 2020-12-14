Festival of the Arts Boca will be Free in 2021

The 2021 Festival of the Arts Boca will occur from March 6-14 and will exist completely online including an abridged version of their normal itinerary.

Registration for the event will begin in January at FestivalBoca.org. Once registered, you will have access to the streaming platform to view the live performances.

The event is set to open with a performance from Nadine Sierra of the Metropolitan Opera, a Boca native. March 7 includes a performance from violinist James Ehnes. Nestor Torres, a jazz flautist, will perform on March 14. U.S. Admiral James Stavridis will host a leadership talk on March 8, discussing his New York Times bestselling book “Life Is In the Transitions: Mastering Change at Any Age.” March 9 and 11 includes a talk with Science Journalist Sonia Shah regarding climate change and her book “The Next Great Migration: The Beauty and Terror of Life on the Move.”

Viewers will live-stream the performances, but the actual performances will take place without an in-person audience all across Boca Raton.