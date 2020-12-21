FAU’s E-Learning Earns Awards and is Nationally Recognized

In response to the global pandemic, FAU’s Center for Online and Continuing Education (COCE) needed to respond quickly and meaningfully to the sudden transition required of faculty and graduate teaching assistants to switch from face-to-face instruction to an online/remote setting.

COCE at FAU developed an adaptive, responsive system that provided individualized and group training, plus course build and multimedia assistance to assure faculty were well supported and confident in a virtual teaching environment.

In just two months, more than 1,500 faculty received training, technology assistance and rapid course development services focused on Quality Matters standards for well-conceived, well-designed, well-presented courses.

“I am so proud to lead this team of highly talented online learning professionals,” said Julie Golden-Botti, Ph.D., executive director for Online and Continuing Education at FAU. “It is extraordinary how this group came together as one super cohesive unit to scale up our services to meet the needs of the university.”

COCE at FAU recently received the 2020 United States Distance Learning Association Innovation Award for their work in developing an interactive eText that is available to students as a zero-cost, open education resource that saves students textbook costs.

Botti recently received the Gomory-Mayadas Leadership Award in Online Education from the Online Learning Consortium. This award honors outstanding individuals who exemplify the leadership and ideals of Ralph Gomory and A. Frank Mayadas, two of the original founders of the Online Learning Consortium.

“I am honored to receive an award for leadership in online education, especially this year,” said Botti. “Distance learning certainly has been thrust into the national spotlight and my eLearning colleagues across the country have done amazing work. I don’t think any of us ever imagined we would suddenly be on the frontline providing online learning resources and training on such a large scale in such a short amount of time.”

For more information on FAU’s Center for Online and Continuing Education, click here.