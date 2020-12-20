Even a Pandemic Cannot Dampen Holiday Spirit as Palm Beach County Stuffed the Bus with Toys!

By: Robert S Weinroth

Palm Tran’s Stuff-the-Bus toy drive donated more than 500 toys to underprivileged children in Belle Glade, South Bay and Pahokee.

Palm Tran’s Executive Director, Clinton Forbes exclaimed his deep appreciation to Mayor Kerner, Vice Mayor Robert S Weinroth, Commissioners Mac Bernard, Maria Marino, Melissa McKinlay, Maria Sachs, Gregg K Weiss and County Administrator Verdenia C. Baker, for their support in this incredibly important initiative in partnership with the Palm Beach County League of Cities.

Forbes went on to express his appreciation to ATU Local 1577 and SEIU for their contributions.

Lastly, to the 630 Palm Tran employees, Forbes expressed his thanks for going above and beyond in their generosity! “I am proud to say it is a gift to be able to work with you and serve the people in our community.”

During this joyous time of year, our hearts are filled with a spirit of giving to others and the desire to share some of our prosperities with others.

Eight barrels overflowing with new toys, cardboard boxes filled with dozens more gifts and bicycles stacked down the aisle of a 40’ bus made their way to the City Hall in Belle Glade this week.

The light of hope was a a humbling sight for everyone involved.

Forbes concluded, “2020 has challenged our country and our county in ways that could have left us in despair, but this is a sign of our resilience and our steadfast belief in the best of humanity.”