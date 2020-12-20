Published On: Sun, Dec 20th, 2020

Even a Pandemic Cannot Dampen Holiday Spirit as Palm Beach County Stuffed the Bus with Toys!

By: Robert S Weinroth

Palm Tran’s Stuff-the-Bus toy drive donated more than 500 toys to underprivileged children in Belle Glade, South Bay and Pahokee.

Palm Tran’s Executive Director, Clinton Forbes exclaimed his deep appreciation to Mayor Kerner, Vice Mayor Robert S Weinroth, Commissioners Mac Bernard, Maria Marino, Melissa McKinlay, Maria Sachs, Gregg K Weiss and County Administrator Verdenia C. Baker, for their support in this incredibly important initiative in partnership with the Palm Beach County League of Cities.

Forbes went on to express his appreciation to ATU Local 1577 and SEIU for their contributions. 

Lastly, to the 630 Palm Tran employees, Forbes expressed his thanks for going above and beyond in their generosity! “I am proud to say it is a gift to be able to work with you and serve the people in our community.”

During this joyous time of year, our hearts are filled with a spirit of giving to others and the desire to share some of our prosperities with others.

Eight barrels overflowing with new toys, cardboard boxes filled with dozens more gifts and bicycles stacked down the aisle of a 40’ bus made their way to the City Hall in Belle Glade this week.

The light of hope was a a humbling sight for everyone involved.

Forbes concluded, “2020 has challenged our country and our county in ways that could have left us in despair, but this is a sign of our resilience and our steadfast belief in the best of humanity.”  

(Pictured from left to right: South Bay City Manager Leondrae D. Camel, County Administrator Verdenia C. Baker, Commissioner Gregg K. Weiss, Executive Director of the Palm Beach County League of Cities Richard Radcliffe, Commissioner Maria G. Marino, Commissioner Maria Sachs, County Vice Mayor Robert S. Weinroth, County Mayor Dave Kerner, Commissioner Mack Bernard, Palm Tran Executive Director Clinton B. Forbes, Belle Glade Mayor Steve Wilson, Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, and South Bay Mayor Joe Kyles.)

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

