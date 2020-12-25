Downtown Palm Beach Gardens is Hosting Various Holiday Activities

Downtown Palm Beach Gardens is hosting a festive light show in the Downtown Park each night from 6:00-9:00 pm through December 31. In addition to this, they offer a Holiday Tree Decorating Contest with local retailers in competition for a monetary prize.

With many having to change their holiday traditions this year due to COVID-19, a trip to Palm Beach Gardens will offer holiday fun for the whole family, while remaining safe.

The Holiday Light Show will run each hour featuring “thousands of holiday lights synchronized to classic holiday tunes,” The Palm Beach Post reports.

This event can be found at 11701 Lake Victoria Gardens Ave in Palm Beach Gardens.