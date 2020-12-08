Downtown Boca Wins Florida Redevelopment Association Award

The Florida Redevelopment Association (FRA) recognized the Boca Raton Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA)/Downtown Boca with a 2020 Roy F. Kenzie Award for its Sanborn Square Community Engagement & Placemaking project.

FRA’s annual awards program celebrates the most innovative and effective redevelopment programs across the state of Florida, within 14 juried categories. Winners demonstrate innovation and positive impact on their communities and inspire other Florida communities.

The winning program, the Sanborn Square Community Engagement & Placemaking Project, was envisioned to activate the district’s central green space and engage the downtown community. Sanborn Square was transformed into a more interactive and social destination for Downtown Boca residents and visitors, and for the benefit of local businesses. Enhancements included new festoon lighting, brightly colored bistro tables and chairs, shade umbrellas and a custom cornhole game area. “Downtown Boca is extremely proud to have our project recognized by the FRA, and to see the positive impact the improvements have had on all our downtown stakeholders.” said Ruby Childers, Downtown Manager.

The Boca Raton CRA/Downtown Boca’s winning program is featured in the FRA’s Best Book, which highlights all 2020 winners and serves as a guide to best practices and successful redevelopment for other Florida communities. The Best Book can be viewed on FRA’s website at Redevelopment.net.