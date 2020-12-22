Published On: Tue, Dec 22nd, 2020

Don’t miss the costliest gift this Christmas, amidst all others you may also enjoy!

In the midst of all the excitement of Christmas, be joyous for the greatest gift!

— Dr. Synesio Lyra, Jr’s 100th Video Blog-Commemorative 2019 Christmas Vlog – Soli Deo Gloria (SDG!)

— Dr. Synesio Lyra, Jr. is multitalented influencer: blogger, writer, newspaper columnist, professor, and minister. His video blogs have received more than 35.000 combined views on YouTube and Facebook, where his highly successful page is approaching 150.000 likes!

