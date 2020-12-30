COVID Vaccine Update from Your PBC Commissioner

By Robert S Weinroth

We understand many of our stakeholders have been trying to reach the Florida Department of Health to make an appointment to be inoculated against COVID-19 but have been unable to get through.

Our office disseminated the phone number provided by the health department (561.625.5180) but we have been advised they can only handle around 150 call an hour but with over 300,000 seniors in Palm Beach County the phone lines are jammed.

This morning, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined County Mayor Dave Kerner and county health director, Dr Alina Alonso, at the Kings Point community in Delray Beach to provide an update on the state plan for distributing the vaccines being offered under an Emergency Use Authorization issued by the FDA.

The Governor stated the vaccines are being targeted where the risk is the greatest — our elderly population.

This is Week 3 of the vaccines’ availability. The first doses of the vaccines are going to healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

The Florida Department of Health is the lead agency in deploying the vaccine

The Governor stressed the demand exceeds supply at this time. “We know there is a crush of people interested,” he said. “If you are over 65, you will get access. It may not be today or next week but as long as there is supply you will have the opportunity to get them.”

DeSantis said the vaccines go directly to hospitals and health departments from the federal government but are earmarked by the state. Vaccine demand is higher than testing demand.

Acknowledging that seniors who want the vaccine have overwhelmed hospitals and the county health department, DeSantis promised the state will support the local efforts to vaccinate our residents.

Please be patient. Our office will continue to provide the information on vaccine distribution as we receive it.

The county health department has the primary responsibility for deploying the vaccine and your county staff is working to support those efforts.

Points of Distribution (PODS) will be established throughout the county to facilitate the orderly vaccination of our residents.