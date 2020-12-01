CLIVE DANIEL TO PARTICIPATE IN RED CROSS VIRTUAL “HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS” BREAKOUT ROOM EVENT

Chamber Member Update

(Naples, FL) – December 1, 2020 – On December 3, from 5pm-6pm Clive Daniel Home designers Robyn DeZego and John Tweet will present two different lavish table scapes for CDH’s “May your Table be Merry and Bright,” at the Red Cross Virtual “Hope for the Holidays” event. Each designer table will contrast varying styles, from a monochromatic traditional spread to a more contemporary holiday twist. Both designers will walk you through the key aspects of creating a successful table scape, from color and symmetry to timeless holiday sentiment. Both presentations will be a table set for two, as a traditional celebratory demonstration of holiday spirit, while recognizing concerns regarding COVID. Clive Daniel Home, one of only three event participants, will auction off a unique item which will be shown live on air. This event will showcase a series of fun do-it-yourself holiday activities, such as a napkin folding demonstration, interior design tips, cocktails and cuisines, as well as behind the scenes information about area Red Cross organizations.

Tickets to this virtual event can be purchased by visiting the following Givesmart link: https://e.givesmart.com/events/iDZ/

Packages range from—$20 for general admission —$100 includes Admission + Bacardi Kit (Includes ingredients for the L’Orange Cosmopolitan holiday cocktail) sponsored by Bacardi – $1,000 (VIP Experience) includes admission, Bacardi Cocktail Kit, and sponsorship incentives.

Proceeds from this event will support Red Cross disaster response and relief efforts. For questions contact Jasmine Govan, 561.657.0855 | [email protected]

ABOUT CLIVE DANIEL HOME

Clive Daniel Home is located on U.S. 41 in Naples and has won over 360 awards for excellence in creative design since opening in 2011. A second store is located in Boca Raton, Florida.