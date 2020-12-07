Boca West Country Club Ranked Number 4 of 150 Country Clubs in the U.S

The Boca West Country Club was named Number 4 of The Top 150 Country Clubs in the United States by the Club Leaders Forum.

“We are so proud of this prestigious distinction,” Boca West Country Club General Manager Matthew Linderman said to The Sun Sentinel. “We are continuously focused on the goal of providing our members with a superlative experience.”

The Club Leaders Forum holds elections for Platinum Clubs every two years. Platinum Clubs are Country Clubs that represent the highest standard of Excellence for private clubs around the nation.

“This prestigious accolade is shared by our management team and staff throughout Boca West,” Linderman continued. “We are committed to our member experience and work diligently to maintain our stellar reputation and brand equity.”