Boca Raton’s Mizner Trail Golf Course sold for $33 million

A West Palm Beach real estate company purchased The Mizner Trail Golf Club Tuesday for $33 million with plans to develop houses at this location.

This area will be home to “newly built, single-family homes for rent,” noted Brad Hunter, West Palm Beach housing analyst to The Palm Beach Post.

Hunter’s claim has not been confirmed by the real estate company but sees this as an opportunity to match the single-family home trend that has occurred recently in real estate markets.

Long-time residents living near the closed golf course tried to fight against the planned redevelopment, but Palm Beach County approved the plans in 2014.

“It’s an extremely strategic and important development for the county,” said an anonymous North American Development official according to the Palm Beach Post. “We will be coming forward with a development plan in the near term.”