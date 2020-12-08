Boca Raton Toy Drive 2020

For the 14th straight year, all six Rotary Clubs of Boca Raton came together as one to unify for the Boca Raton Toy Drive that took place at Sugar Sand Park in Boca Raton on December 6.

While the circumstances were much different this year, the mission of the Rotary Clubs to collect toys for the needy children in our area did no waiver.

Like most things that had to shift due to COVID-19, the Boca Toy Drive was not any different.

Being called a Drive-Thru event in 2020, the Boca Raton Toy Drive collected toys as cars pulled up and opened their trunks filled with toys.

Instead of sitting in his lap, children had to take photos with Santa Claus from the car in order to observe social distancing guidelines.

In all, the event raised hundreds of toy for the Caridad Center, and their mission is not yet over.

Boca Toy Drive boxes are still out in certain locations around Boca Raton where people can still drop off their new toys.

For people who do not want to go out of their homes and want to make a difference from their own house, the Boca Toy Drive has an Amazon wishlist (https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2OZT1UIV9INNG) where you can purchase your gifts online and it will automatically be sent to the Caridad Center.

Once again, like in the past 14 years, the six Rotary CLubs of Boca Raton came together to make miracles happen!

For more information on where the drop-off locations are, you can visit their website: www.bocaratontoydrive.com.