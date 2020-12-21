Boca Raton Resort & Club lays off 995 employees

In March this year Boca Raton Resort & Club furloughed 995 employees and last Monday announced that those employees along with “a small group of currently active landscaping employees” would be permanently laid off according to a letter published by WPTV from the Boca Resort & Club’s general manager to Florida’s State Trade and Rapid Response Coordinator.

In July, Boca Resort & Club realized that those 995 employees would be in furlough status “longer than initially anticipated” and informed Florida’s State Trade and Rapid Response Coordinator that under the WARN Act those employees were to be “considered permanent layoffs,” John Carns, general manager of Boca Resort & Club explains in the letter.

At that time the resort gave employees the option to remain on furlough and continue to pay into the health insurance coverage instead of laying them off. However due to the uncertainty of business moving forward, Carns writes that they “made the decision not to recall these employees anytime soon” and that now they “do not believe it is fair to keep them on leave indefinitely.”

The mass layoff is effective February 6, 2021 and “full-time and longer-term part-time employees” will be receiving severance pay, according to the letter.