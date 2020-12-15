Boca Raton Community Church to Host Christmas Concert from the Roof This Wednesday

By: Megan Mandatta

COVID-19 continues to transform the way we gather, and with the oncoming holiday season, gatherings can become a hotspot for spreading the virus. Boca Raton Community Church was searching for a way to celebrate this holiday season in a safe, community-driven way.

Boca Raton Community Church’s “Up on the Rooftop” candlelight Christmas concert will begin at 7:00pm on December 16, with food trucks, parking and various activities beginning at 5:00pm at their Ministry Center Parking Lot. More information on the location can be found here: https://www.bocacommunity.org/events/up-on-the-rooftop/

“There is no admission [fee],” Worship Pastor for Boca Community Church Clay Hecocks noted. “Just show up and you’ll be directed to available parking and then to a seating area of your choice.”

With food trucks arriving at 5:00 pm, families can gather in the lot, get food on site then prepare for the concert that will begin at 7:00 pm. Hecocks suggested guests download their free app that includes the lyrics to the songs that will be performed so all can sing along.

Arial photo of May’s Worship Concert

“The origin of the idea came from a previous event that we did back in May which was a worship concert that took place on the rooftop of our property,” Director of Communication for Boca Community Kim Heizer said. “We had about 600 people come and park their cars in our parking lot and surrounding areas so that we can all worship together safely and distanced.”

“We decided to expand on the original idea and have our Christmas celebration on the roof once again, except this time not only with singers, but a full rhythm section, even including bells, timpani, and a concert bass drum,” Hecocks said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest smaller, socially distanced gatherings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the holiday season this year.

“We have a large athletic field as well as a smaller athletic field where people can bring blankets or chairs to sit all spread out and socially distanced and enjoy the Christmas celebration,” Heizer continued. “We will be having a Chick-Fil-A food truck on our campus as well as a tent from Mane, a local coffee shop here in Boca.”The event is located at 470 NW 4th Ave in Boca Raton, the lot opens at 4:30 pm.