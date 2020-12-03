Boca Raton Bowl Announced RoofClaim.com as Title Sponsor

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, has announced RoofClaim.com as the title sponsor for the Boca Raton Bowl, the annual college football postseason game played in Boca Raton, Florida. Beginning with this year’s game, the bowl will now be known as the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. RoofClaim.com will serve as the title sponsor through the 2023 season.

“We are excited to introduce RoofClaim.com as our new title sponsor,” said Doug Mosley, executive director of the bowl. “As our bowl game continues to grow and thrive, we’re eager for the opportunity to work alongside a cutting-edge company like RoofClaim.com.”

“This year has been strenuous for college sports and businesses alike and we are extremely grateful to be able to work with ESPN to showcase and entitle the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl,” said CEO Brian Wedding. “College football is an American tradition that brings communities together and ignites a competitive spirit. At RoofClaim.com, we pride ourselves on being a part of the communities we serve and working hard to achieve success, which is why this opportunity fits well with our initiatives. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with ESPN Events on the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl.”

The 2020 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. ET at FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton and will be televised by ESPN. This will be the seventh edition of the annual bowl game.

For more information about the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl visit RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com.

About RoofClaim.com

As a service technology company specializing in roof repairs and replacements, RoofClaim.com bring in impressive network of Realtors, insurance companies and contractors directly to homeowners in need of roofing services. We’re experts in restoration claims and streamline the insurance process with our drone report and inspection services which bring transparency to homeowners. RoofClaim.com’s selective contractor network is backed by a Million Dollar Guarantee, ensuring every job with RoofClaim.com is a success. Combining our deep knowledge of the roofing industry with cutting-edge technology, RoofClaim.com delivers exceptional service to homeowners nationwide.

About ESPN Events

EPSN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of 35 collegiate sporting events nationwide. The roster includes four early-season college football games, 17 college bowl game, 11 college basketball events, a college softball event and two college award shows, which accounts for approximately 400 hours of live programming, reaches nearly 64 million viewers and attracts over 800,000 attendees each year. With satellite office in more than 10 markets across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conference, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.