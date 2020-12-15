ART CONTEST WINNERS ANNOUNCED-ROOFCLAIM.COM BOCA RATON BOWL

Winning students will be awarded with a four pack of tickets to the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Additionally, winning students will be honored and recognized on the jumbotron on game day. First place students also receive a $500 donation, courtesy of Florida Blue, that will be given to their respective school’s art program.



About the Roofclaim.com Boca Raton BowlThe RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl debuted in 2014 and has been well received in the community through its first six years. It has twice held the distinction of matching up two conference champions – Marshall University vs. Northern Illinois University (2014), and UAB vs. Northern Illinois (2018). In all, six conference champions and another three conference division champions have played in the game. Among the bowl’s alumni who have moved on to the NFL are current Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (FAU, 2017) and Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (Memphis, 2016).



For more information about the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl visit RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com.



ESPN EventsESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of 35 collegiate sporting events nationwide. The roster includes four early-season college football games, 17 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events, a college softball event and two college award shows, which accounts for approximately 400 hours of live programming, reaches nearly 64 million viewers and attracts over 800,000 attendees each year. With satellite office in more than 10 markets across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conference, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.



