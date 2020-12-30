Additional $500 to be Allocated for Approved CARES Act Food Assistance Applications

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth announced that beginning on Dec. 29, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, through its Community Services Department, will add $500 to all approved CARES Act food applications to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

No action is needed from approved clients.

Under the CARES Act, Palm Beach County issued pre-paid debit cards to approved residents to purchase food for households adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To apply, clients had to present evidence their household was adversely impacted by the pandemic (including supporting documentation to prove income eligibility). Only one card was issued per household.

Food assistance was based on household size. The new amounts including the additional funds are listed below:

· 1-2 household members: $900

· 3-4 household members: $1,300

· 5 or more household members: $1,500

For clients who have pre-paid card balances of $100 and higher, their cards will automatically be reloaded with the additional $500, and new cards will not be issued.

Clients who have card balances at or below $100 will receive new cards in the mail.

Pre-paid debit cards approved on and after Dec. 21 will include the $500 additional benefit.

For more information, call the Community Services Department’s Contact Center at (561) 355-4792.