Published On: Wed, Dec 30th, 2020

Additional $500 to be Allocated for Approved CARES Act Food Assistance Applications

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth announced that beginning on Dec. 29, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, through its Community Services Department, will add $500 to all approved CARES Act food applications to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

No action is needed from approved clients. 

Under the CARES Act, Palm Beach County issued pre-paid debit cards to approved residents to purchase food for households adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

To apply, clients had to present evidence their household was adversely impacted by the pandemic (including supporting documentation to prove income eligibility). Only one card was issued per household.

Food assistance was based on household size. The new amounts including the additional funds are listed below:

·        1-2 household members:                     $900

·        3-4 household members:                     $1,300

·        5 or more household members:         $1,500

For clients who have pre-paid card balances of $100 and higher, their cards will automatically be reloaded with the additional $500, and new cards will not be issued. 

Clients who have card balances at or below $100 will receive new cards in the mail. 

Pre-paid debit cards approved on and after Dec. 21 will include the $500 additional benefit.

For more information, call the Community Services Department’s Contact Center at (561) 355-4792.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

