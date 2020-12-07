7 Perfect Gifts for Hanukah

Hanukah is a Jewish holiday that is celebrated from the 16th of December to the 24th of December. Gifts are not a traditional part of Hanukah celebrations, however, some families decide to include gift-giving in their own traditions. If you are looking for a Hanukah gift for a friend or loved one, keep reading for inspiration.

1. Traditional gifts

Consider a gift such as a dreidel, chocolate coins, or a menorah if you want to keep things traditional. These are perfect gift ideas if you want to keep classic traditions alive in your family’s Hanukah celebrations. Create beautiful memories by teaching your children about these items. You can bring out these beautiful items for years to come and pass them on to future generations, and they will always have a special, sentimental meaning.

2. Board games

Board games are the perfect Hanukah gift that can be enjoyed by the whole family for the duration of the holiday. Choose a childhood classic such as monopoly, Cluedo, or find a big puzzle that the entire family can work on together in the evenings. Spend time with your family by playing board games and having fun.

3. Books

Books are a great Hanukah gift. Choose a genre based on your friend or loved one’s interests or passions. Reading is a great way to spend the holiday, cozy by the fire. Try to support local independent book stores during this season. Whether your loved one is a keen gardener or a passionate traveler, there is a perfect book for them.

4. Event gifts

If you want to gift something more memorable, try planning an event for your loved one that you can enjoy together. Whether you choose to take them to a spa or on a city trip weekend, these are gifts that they will remember and treasure forever.

5. Jewelry

Jewelry is a perfect Hanukah gift no matter who you are buying for. Consider a classic bar pendant for your granny, a dainty floral bracelet for your mom, or a classic cuff for your partner. A piece of silver or gold plated jewelry is something that they will treasure forever. Show them how much you love them by gifting them something unique and long-lasting.

6. Charity donations

If you want to make a gift of goodwill during Hanukah, consider giving charity donations in the name of your loved one instead of buying them a gift. This is a great way to teach children about charity and giving back. Put some money aside and decide as a group who you want to give the money to. Or, you could decide to buy gifts for a homeless shelter or children’s charity.

7. Handmade gifts

If you want to keep your gift-giving affordable but no less thoughtful, consider making the gift yourself. Gifts do not have to be bought and handmade gifts are always extra special. Give your loved one a beautiful handmade gift and they will truly appreciate the time and thought that you put into it.

To sum up…

The celebration of Hanukah is about spending time with your friends and loved ones. Create your own gifting traditions that can be passed from generation to generation. Gift giving could easily become one of your Hanukah evening traditions. Consider gifting 8 small gifts, one for every evening of Hanukah.

However, make sure to plan ahead and shop around to take the stress and expense out of gift shopping. And remember, gifting isn’t even a traditional part of Hanukah, so put the effort into spending time with those that you love rather than spending the holiday worrying about finding the perfect gifts.