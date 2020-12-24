2021 South Florida Fair canceled and being replaced by mini-fair

The traditional 2021 South Florida Fair is now being canceled but the good news is that organizers are replacing it with a South Florida “Mini” Fair, which will be presented outdoors at the fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd. during the original fair dates of January 15-31.

In essence, this newly planned mini fair is a scaled-back version of the annual South Florida Fair and will still feature many of the fair’s favorite activities.

“This decision came about due to growing concerns about the safety of our guests during this pandemic,” said Vicki Chouris, the fair’s president & CEO. “Hosting a scaled back, outdoor version of our traditional fair will still allow fairgoers to enjoy a fun-filled event. Mini but mighty with maximum fun is what we plan to present!”

The South Florida Mini Fair will include all of the typical, unusual “fried-everything” fair foods and beverages, a variety of local and tribute bands performing daily, shopping opportunities with vendors under a large tent, racing pigs, a giant sand sculpture, strolling entertainers, farm animals, and visiting the historic buildings of Yesteryear Village.

As for rides, only kiddie rides will be offered. Other rides are being eliminated due to the large crowds that they typically attract to the grounds and no indoor activities will be held.

Safety measures will be enforced and include mandatory mask wearing by everyone, safety protocols for all vendors, and a revamped site layout to accommodate more distancing. There also will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds.

“After being cooped up in our homes for so long during this pandemic, we think people will be ready to come outdoors to safely enjoy a variety of fair activities,” Chouris added. “It’s possible we’ll be able to host the full-fledged fair later in the year, but for now, we’re inviting everyone to come and experience our mini fair.”

On opening day, Friday, Jan. 15, guests will be admitted free during the first hour from noon to 1 p.m. After opening day, weekday hours will be from 4-10 p.m., and on Saturday, Sunday and Martin Luther King Day, hours will be from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Advance tickets are only being sold exclusively online via the fair’s website, www.southfloridafair.com through January 14, 2021. Admission is free for children 10 and younger, in advance and at the gate. (Last year, it was 5 and younger.) Advance tickets are $10 for 11 years and older and may be used any day.

Buying a ticket in advance allows for contactless admission and avoiding having to wait in line at the ticket booths. Guests with an advance ticket will show their barcode on their phone or present a printed copy of their purchase at the gate. Tickets at the gate will be $10, good Monday-Friday, and $15 on Saturday and Sunday (a $5 savings compared to last year).