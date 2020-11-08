Woman charged after shaking child in Boca Raton hotel room

A 26-year old Fort Lauderdale woman is out on bail after admitting to police that she shook a 21-month old boy in a Boca Raton hotel room. Ketyra Carter, and a woman who identified herself as her girlfriend, were watching the child for his mother. Carter initially told police that the boy had hit his head and fell multiple times, and she may have scratched him accidentally.

According to the Palm Beach Post, the police received a doctor’s report on October 21 showing the boy’s injuries were consistent with physical abuse. The boy has been released from the hospital after being admitted in early September. A woman that may be the child’s mother said that on September 2 she received photos and videos of the boy “that unnerved her and led her to call paramedics to the hotel.”

The police report noted that although the boy suffered “significant head trauma” early in the day and had incurred a small brain bleed, Carter did not seek help until later in the evening. Carter is facing charges of felony child neglect for causing great harm and aggravated child abuse.