Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Boca Postponed to Nov. 15 due to Weather

The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Boca Raton has been pushed back to November 15, instead of November 8, due to the now Hurricane Eta.

This decision comes from The Alzheimer’s Association citing severe weather might damper “participant experience”, noted in a statement by Stefanie Mardar, Boca Raton Walk to End Alzheimer’s director.

It is encouraged for participants to walk as individuals or in small groups instead of large numbers due to COVID-19 and the effort for social distancing.

“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” commented Wendy Vizek to The Sun Sentinel, vice president of constituent events for the Alzheimer’s Association. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk.”

The walk is going to take place everywhere for this year’s event and parts will be virtual. Participants are being encouraged to walk on sidewalks, trails, and tracks throughout Boca Raton.

The new app “Walk Mainstage” can be used to track each participant’s total distance, follow a virtual Walk path, show information from the Alzheimer’s Association, walk sponsors, and manage Facebook fundraising pages.

“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19, and neither are we,” Mardar said to The Sun Sentinel. “We must continue to Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together.”

The opening ceremony for Boca Raton Walk to End Alzheimer’s begins at 9 a.m. on November 15. More information and registration can be found here alz.org/walk