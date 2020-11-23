Update from your PBC Commissioner

By: Robert S Weinroth

PANDEMIC FATIGUE

Hope is on the horizon with the COVID-19 vaccines expected to be available soon. However, we must remain vigilant while we continue to mitigate the virus’ spread and follow the recommendations of the medical professionals:

Avoid the three Cs: crowded places, close-contact settings and confined/enclosed places

Frequent handwashing

Facial coverings

Unfortunately, with the holidays coming and the pandemic still upon us, many of us are experiencing pandemic fatigue, depression and isolation. One advantage of living in Palm Beach County is our wonderful sunny weather.

Seeking enjoyable outdoor activities may be even more important now since it can offer an emotional boost and help you feel less tense, stressed, angry or depressed.

Moreover, by allowing plenty of space between you and others, outdoor activities pose a lower risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus than indoor activities.

Palm Beach County offers over 8,000 acres of parks and

31,000 acres of natural areas with lots of amenities that feature mostly free or low-cost getaways right in our own backyard!

From our pristine eastern beaches to the western Everglades region, there are wonderful and unique options worth exploring. Activities include canoeing/kayaking, nature trails, fishing, exercise courses/stations, disc golf, pickleball courts, skate parks, water skiing, walking trails and so much more.

The county’s Environmental Resources Management Department manages over 31,000 acres of conservation lands, the county’s last wild places, that are open from sunrise to sunset. The natural areas offer passive, nature-based activities such as hiking, bird watching and environmental education.

There are also volunteer opportunities in the county’s parks and natural areas. More details can be found at:

Reach out to someone you know who may need some company and explore the beauty of nature that abounds in our area.

211 Palm Beach While it may be a difficult time, we will get through this together. If you or someone you know is in need of assistance concerning mental issues such as depression, 211 Palm Beach is a valuable local resource. It’s a confidential community helpline and crisis hotline providing immediate guidance and support.

211 Palm Beach offers an array of support and assistance including information, assessment, advocacy, referral and linkage to appropriate community agencies. They also provide telephone counseling, crisis intervention, and suicide prevention. As the central gateway to health and human services, 211 collects, maintains and provides up-to-date resource information via phone, text, email, website, printed guides and directories.Please have a safe and wonderful Thanksgiving, and feel free to contact my office if you require assistance at [email protected] or 561.35.-2204.

THANKSGIVING MEAL DISTRIBUTION

Various organizations will be distributing Thanksgiving meals to families in need throughout Palm Beach County. For the list of dates and locations, and sign up information, please click here.

COVID APPLICATION AVAILABLE

All CombatCOVID app users who have been in close proximity to a COVID-19-positive person will receive a push notification recommending they get tested immediately, without revealing anyone’s personal identity. Suggested locations for testing are also provided.

Unlike other apps, CombatCOVID doesn’t use GPS or location notification in its architecture. The app user’s privacy and identity are protected. No names, email addresses, locations or personal identifying information is required or acquired by the app. Your device’s phone number is encrypted and never shared with anyone, including local health officials. All data and information about a device in close proximity to another device is ONLY stored on the device.

COVID-19 TESTING

For a comprehensive list of over 115 testing sites (public and private) please click here.

COVID-19 REMINDERS

The county is currently in Phase 3 re-openings, all capacity limitations have been lifted, and businesses may operate at 100% capacity while adhering to CDC guidelines. For more information, click here.

Facial coverings (Emergency Order 2020-012) is still in place.

Additionally, all individuals, businesses, and establishments, are required to adhere to:

social distancing guidelines issued by the CDC, and

enhanced cleaning protocols, such as those in guidelines issued by the CDC (relating to enhanced cleaning and disinfecting guidance for reopening).

The COVID-19 Education Compliance Team will continue to inspect establishments, and education remains the team’s primary focus. The public comment line is 561-24COVID, and the email is [email protected].

FPL CONTINUES TO OFFER DIRECT RELIEF TO CUSTOMERS

FPL residential and small business customers may be eligible for a one-time bill credit based on the status of their account and how long the account has been overdue.

FPL is also continuing to offer payment extensions, waive late, reconnection and collection fees, and help connect customers with financial assistance. To apply or request more information, please call 800.226.3545.

IN-PERSON & VIRTUAL MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES

The Palm Beach County Youth Services Department has resumed in-person mental health services following CDC guidelines. Telehealth services will continue to be offered based on client preference.

Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 7:30AM to 7PM, with locations in West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Delray Beach and Belle Glade.

Mental health services are offered in person or virtually via Zoom video and are available in English, Spanish, French and Creole. Please call 561.625.2540 to schedule an appointment.For a full list of mental health services provided by Palm Beach County Youth Services, please click here.

FOOD RESOURCES

The county is providing pre-paid debit cards to approved residents to purchase food. This one-time benefit allowance is based on household size, and maximum amounts are listed below. Only one card will be given out per household, and all expenditures must be made by Dec. 30, 2020. The application portal will remain open until Nov. 30, 2020.

1-2 household members: $400

3-4 household members: $800

5 or more household members: $1,000

County residents may apply for food assistance here.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found here.

For more information, contact the Community Services Department at 561.355.4792.

Where to find food:

Food Finder Map – United Way offers an Interactive Food Finder map to assist in locating free food and hot meals throughout Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County Food Bank – To find food distribution sites through the Palm Beach County Food Bank, please click here.

Feeding South Florida – To find food distribution sites through Feeding South Florida, please click here.

School District of Palm Beach County – Breakfast and lunch is free to all students attending school in person on campus. The district also offers free grab-and-go curbside meal pickup on Tuesdays and Thursdays for those who have remained in distance learning.

School food distribution sites will be closed the week of Thanksgiving Break. Please click here for updated times and locations.

SUMMER CAMP PROVIDER APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE

Program is scheduled to begin on June 21. At this time, the only camp option for summer 2021 will be in-person attendance.

If you are interested in becoming an approved summer camp provider or for more information and eligibility criteria, please contact Palm Beach County Youth Services Department by phone 561.242.5713 or email [email protected].

WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S

Pamela Higer-Polani, Robert and Pamela Weinroth

On November 15, 2020, I joined local volunteers and supporters for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the Mizner Amphitheater in Boca Raton. Held in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the largest nonprofit voluntary health organization dedicated to accelerating the progress in prevention, cure and living with Alzheimer’s disease. The Alzheimer’s Association is incorporated as a single 501(c)3 entity.

For more information on this organization, please click here.