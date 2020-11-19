Boca Raton, FL – Speaking about our new reality, living with COVID-19, Boca Raton prosthodontist, Dr. William Kay, 65, jokes, “This pandemic really takes the cake.”

He should know. As the inventor of Top It Cake Shield, a cake shield he designed to protect cakes from spreading germs, these days Kay has cake on his mind.

“No parent wants their kid eating birthday cake that’s full of germs,” says Kay, who has been talking about creating this for the past 30 years. “Top It is like a mask for your cake,” jokes Kay who has been practicing dentistry in Boca for 25 years.

Studies have found that blowing out candles on a cake can increase the amount of germs transferred to the dessert, you, and your fellow party goers by at least 1400 percent, according to Kay.

After a number of design attempts, Kay came up with a shoebox type base and top a modular unit that can expand to different size cakes.

His design comes in three sizes, all of which come equipped with an adjustable base that easily snaps together, allowing you to size and place around the cake. The rectangular shield fits any quarter-sheet cake and the round shield fits 8-10-in. cakes. There’s even a slice-shaped shield for individual slices.

The shield is recyclable, fire resistant and non-combustible, made locally in Delray Beach and priced at $14.99. Kay says the item can be washed and reused.

There was no ‘aha’ moment he says. “As a dentist it’s ingrained in me to think about protecting people from germs.”

“Prosthodontists are “The Architects of Dentistry,” says Kay. “We build things, so it was only natural that I would build a mask for birthday cakes.”

While his office was closed during the quarantine and with extra time on his hands, Top It Cake Shield was born. “The pandemic has brought out the creativity in all of us,” Kay says.

Kay enlisted the help of his children, including daughters Randi, the chief marketing officer Lara, the Chief Operating Officer and daughter-in-law Jamie Crespi, head of business development to market the device.

“My dad has always been ahead of his time,” says Lara Kay, 25. “Taking on this project with my dad and family has been really exciting and has kept us all connected throughout the pandemic.”

“We had so much fun launching the product and the brand,” Lara Kay says. “Our expectations are simple. We want to make people feel safe, connected and prepared to celebrate safely.”

With 881,000 birthdays celebrated each day in the U.S., not including anniversaries and other cake eating celebrations, Kay says their product has gotten attention from media outlets as far away as Dubai, the U.K. and Australia.

Children’s book author and long-time dental patient Marlene Klotz says, “Dr. Kay’s invention is both ingenious and creative. Like many others who understand the need to protect ourselves from airborne germs, Top It is a a perfect way to keep family and friends safe when serving cake.”

For Kay, it’s about much more than revenue. “It’s about leaving a legacy for my family, which includes plenty of birthday celebrations for my three grandkids in New York.”

