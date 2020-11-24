To Advance Its Mission of Building Homes, Communities and Hope Habitat for Humanity SPBC Hosts”ARTS WITH HEART” An Art-Full Online Cultural and Lifestyle Arts Fundraiser BUY NOW Preview Launches THIS WED., Nov. 25; Online Bidding Begins Fri., Dec. 4

Auction Gallery Features 100+ Works of Art, ShowcasingTalents and Generosity ofFlorida Fine, Visual and Performing Artists; Art Galleries; Crafters; Home and Fashion Designers; Beauty Authorities;

Golf and Country Clubs, Lifestyle Brands; Culinary Artists; Vintners

To “ring in funds” during the holiday season, Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County (HFHSPBC) will host an “Arts with Heart” fundraiser, an art-full online auction of cultural and lifestyle arts beginning Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. and running through Saturday, Dec. 5 at midnight. For early shopping, an online BUY NOW auction preview will begin the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, Nov. 25 for the robust gallery featuring “Works of the Arts” by Florida fine and visual artists; sculptors; art galleries; photographers, crafters; performing artists; home, jewelry and fashion designers; beauty and wellness authorities; lifestyle brands; golf and country clubs; culinary artists and vintners.

Ornate Bouquet by Lennar Gogli (Gliclee on Canvas, Limited Edition #6/275)From The Blue Gallery

According to “Arts with Heart” Co-Chairs Bonnie Kaye of Kaye Communications and Lisa Vander Ploeg of VPA Interior Design, who are both annual HFHSPBC WOMEN Builders, 100% of the “friend and fund” raiser sales will directly go to advancing HFHSPBC’s mission of “building homes, communities and hope. The funds will help provide a “hand up” for hard-working, low-income families who have qualified for a zero-interest mortgage with Habitat and waiting for their safe, well-built, affordable homes to be completed.

“Golden Resin Egg” from Simons Hackman Interiors, LLC

“Hippos & Friends” by Jyotika Shroff (Acrylic Painting: 48″ x 48″) donated by Frame- It

Novel Way to Raise. Awareness and Financial Support for HFHSPBC

“Arts with Heart is a new, ‘creative’ way to raise awareness and financial support for HFHSPBC during the age of Covid-19 by providing the general public with an upbeat, visually beautiful interactive, yet apart ‘community’ moment of giving,” shared Co-Chair Bonnie Kaye. “Since we know that most donors and sponsors during the Covid crisis prefer to support entertaining and/or enlightenment initiatives in which 100% of funds go directly to fulfill the nonprofit mission, this online auction delivers the perfect mix.” Arts with Heart Co-Chairs and committee members that include HFHSPBC Board Member Alisa Cohen of Cohen Laser & Vision Center, Rita Ursini Bartmon of Frame-It and Pat Howard of Sklar Furnishings began arts community outreach in early summer.

“Magnolias” by Sharon Goldman (Acrylic on Fabric: 20″ x 16″)

There is Something for Everyone Who Embraces “The Arts” The auction gallery will feature a broad spectrum of “the arts,” including signed originals (oils and acrylics, watercolors, painted tiles, Tryptyc pairings, sculptures, crafts (planters, jewelry, accessories), Murano-style glass and resin objets d’art​ to the performance, designer fashion, lifestyle and experiential arts. Fine arts and crafts themes include sports, florals, abstracts, wildlife, animals, geometrics, gardens, inspirational, etc. Experiential art included Pieces and experiences ranging in value from $65 to $2,500 and items size from small jewelry pieces to original paintings as large as 4 feet x 4 feet square.

“Paris at Moonlight” by Carlos Aristizabal (Photography 16″ x 24″)​



A sampling of the growing silent auction gallery includes:

“Highlights” by Joseph Gromley (Acrylic on Canvas: 18″ x 24″)

“Every year I venture out of my comfort zone to join hundreds of women to raise the roofs and power tools to build homes during annual Habitat for Humanity’s WOMEN Build and so pleased this year to help drive this new ‘arts’ initiative that is in my everyday wheelhouse,” noted Arts with Hearts Co-chair Lisa Vander Ploeg. “So proud that in addition to our interior design firm’s art donations, more than a dozen of our vendors stepped up and in this holiday season to help raise much-needed funds so that more Habitat families can realize their dream of homeownership.” Habitat builds because it believes that everyone, everywhere should have a healthy, affordable place to call home, especially those hard-working, low-income families who have yet been able to qualify for traditional mortgage financing.

To give a “hand-up, never a hand-out”, the nonprofit depends upon volunteer labor, tax-deductible donations of money, materials, services and property and fundraising initiatives like Arts with Heart to fulfill its mission. To learn more about how to register to bid on Arts with Heart silent auction items or more about HFHSPBC, visit: www.habitatsouthpalmbeach.org.