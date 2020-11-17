The Tower of Babel of the 21th century

Genesis 11

What is the political meaning of this biblical passage to this day??

I believe that this biblical passage has never been more current, but let us see:

… “coming out of the East … and settled down.

These peoples of the East were trying to seek a unique government in their world. Perhaps, here it is, the first attempt at globalization.

…”let’s make bricks and burn them well. They used bricks instead of stones, and tar instead of mortar” …

As in the region there were no stones, demand spurred the creation of new technology. So far so good!

“let’s build a tower that reaches the skies. Thus, our name will be famous and we will not be scattered on the face of the earth.”

In other words: “let us create a centralized, dominant power that does not find parallels to be obeyed and enforce our will for world dominance.”

Let us agreethat, currently, there is an imperial power, allied with great holders of technologies and capital, who have come together to structure a power around the world, creating goods to be bought, regardless of the real will dos of citizens all over the world, driven to this unnecessary consumption by marketing techniques, mastery of the knowledge of the mind of every citizen, having access only to the knowledge of interest of these builders of the modern “tower of Babel” in which the peoples of the East, and their allies of the West, want to have humanity under their control, limiting their free will, their capacity to procreation and giving solutions to their diseases and not remedy for their health.

Some want to build their “caliphate” by dominating Europe and Africa, initially by the growth of their descendants and followers.

Others, as above we describe, by the domain of logistics, technology, irradiator means of cultural prestige and money.

They haven’t matched between them and God yet. Our hope is qu and,ase, como they did not match deus, he will be able to go downand spacethis threat to humanity.

Man needs freedom and divergence to grow, build and develop. The dictatorship of opinion is the worst evil of humanity today and the basis for the implementation of a despotic, centralized and ubiquitous regime.

Carlo Barbieri