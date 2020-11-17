Published On: Tue, Nov 17th, 2020

The Tower of Babel of the 21th century

Genesis 11

What is the political  meaning of this biblical passage to this day??

I believe that this biblical passage has never been more current, but let us see:

… “coming out of the East … and settled down.

These peoples  of the East were  trying  to  seek a unique government in their  world. Perhaps, here it is, the first attempt at globalization.

…”let’s make bricks and burn them  well. They used bricks instead of stones, and tar  instead of mortar” …

As in the region there were no stones, demand spurred the creation of new technology. So far so good!

“let’s build a tower that reaches the skies. Thus, our name will be famous and we will not be scattered on the face of the earth.”

In other words: “let us create a centralized, dominant power that does not find parallels to be obeyed and enforce our will for world dominance.”

Let us agreethat, currently, there  is an imperial power, allied with great holders of technologies and capital, who have come together to structure a power around the world, creating goods to be bought, regardless of the real will  dos of citizens all over the world, driven to this unnecessary consumption by marketing techniques, mastery of the knowledge of the mind of every citizen, having access only to the knowledge of interest of these builders of the modern “tower of Babel” in which the peoples of the East, and their allies of the West, want to have humanity under their control, limiting their free will, their capacity to procreation and giving solutions to their diseases and not remedy for their health.

Some want to build their “caliphate” by dominating Europe and Africa, initially by the growth of their descendants and followers.

Others, as above we describe, by the domain of logistics, technology,  irradiator means  of  cultural prestige and money.

They haven’t matched between them and God yet. Our  hope is qu and,ase, como  they did not match deus, he will be able to go downand spacethis threat to humanity.

Man needs freedom and divergence to grow, build and develop. The dictatorship of opinion is the worst evil of humanity today and the basis for the implementation of a despotic, centralized and ubiquitous regime.

Carlo Barbieri

About the Author

- My name is Carlo Barbieri, an entrepreneur, civic activist and a leader of many organizations associated with Brazil. A native of Brazil myself, I am currently the CEO of Oxford Group, a firm composed of many international consulting and trading companies. I am also a founding member of the Brazilian Business Group and founding member and Past President of the Brazil Club. In addition, I serve as a Board member of the Deerfield Chamber of Commerce. I have served as a member of the Florida Chamber of Commerce and the Florida Brazil Partnership. Past President of the Rotary Club – Boca Raton West for the 2014-2015 term, I have also been Vice President and Professor of 2Grow – Human Development. An Ambassador of Barry University in Brazil, I am the former President of the Black Fire Bull Steak House. I have also presided over a number of organizations such as the Brazilian Association of Trading Companies (ABECE), Brazil-China Chamber of Commerce in São Paulo, Brazil-Australia Chamber of Commerce, Brazil-Dominican Republican Chamber of Commerce; director of the Trade Center of the State of São Paulo, Brazilian Association of Freight Forwarders and Brazilian Association of Banks. I was also a local Council member for the Consulate General of Brazil in Miami, for the 2013-2017 term.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It
if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk/xfbml.customerchat.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.12&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));