The Symphonia Plans Virtual Event “SYMPHONIA OF HEARTS”

Free Virtual Event Featuring Musical Performances and Silent and Live Auctions to Support South Florida Artists and Businesses

Boca Raton, FL – The Symphonia, South Florida’s premier chamber music orchestra, has partnered with regional artists, local galleries and area businesses to create ‘Symphonia of HeARTs,’ a virtual performance and art auction event taking place on Thursday, December 3 at 7 p.m.

Honorary Chairs for the event are Harvey and Virginia Kimmel. The Kimmels have been involved with The Symphonia for a number of years and have played an instrumental role in expanding the orchestra’s free after-school program, Building a String Orchestra and Self-Esteem, that benefits kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Delray Beach.

The Symphonia has also announced that David Kim, violinist and renowned Concertmaster of The Philadelphia Orchestra, accompanied by his daughter on the piano during the virtual event.

Over 80 items will be available during the virtual fundraiser, including works by internationally known artists and local artists, trips, dinners and jewelry. Local favorites, Yaacov Heller of Gallery 22 and Sal Principe of The Gallery Lounge, will each have multiple artworks available during the evening’s auction.

The free, online event will feature performances by the orchestra’s talented musicians; a live, fine art auction facilitated by well-known auctioneer, Janice Hamilton; and a chance to [virtually] meet some of the featured artists. A silent auction will debut on November 19, remaining live through the conclusion of the December 3 event. Proceeds from the auctions will help keep the heart of The Symphonia – its educational programs, community outreach and, of course, its music – beating, while highlighting and benefiting local artists.

A Master’s Collection including works by Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Marc Chagall, Joan Miro and Peter Max, as well as many contemporary artists, will also be available for purchase.

Local artists are invited to contribute one item for the silent and/or live auction and submit up to five additional items on consignment with minimum bid proceeds going directly to the artist. In addition, area restaurants, hotels, spas and other ‘experiential’ type businesses are invited to donate items for the cause. To learn more, click HERE.

“Everyone in the arts has been challenged this year,” says Annabel Russell, The Symphonia’s executive director. “That’s why we are thrilled to make this a community-wide celebration and involve not just musicians, but other artists, as well.”

Just in time for the holidays, the virtual silent and live auctions will also provide a way for guests to support local artists while giving friends, family and loved ones a one-of-a-kind item, hand-crafted with heart.

Guests interested in attending ‘Symphonia of HeARTs’ event can register at https://e.givesmart.com/events/iMa/



Sponsorships are available and additional information can be found at https://thesymphonia.org/sites/symphonia/assets/PDF/SponsorshipAuction.pdf

For more information about ‘Symphonia of HeARTs,’ visit www.thesymphonia.org or call (561) 376-3848.