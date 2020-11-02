The season to be thankful

As we enter November, many people start preparing for the holidays and planning for the upcoming year. 2020 is almost over and with Thanksgiving just around the corner, we ask you to look back and tell us, what are you thankful for?

The world has gone through a lot in 2020. To come up with something to be thankful for might be hard, but just by reading this article you already have what to be grateful for. So many people have gone through really tough times in the past months, yet there are so many different and inspiring stories of resilience and determination that pushes you to be a better version of yourself.

We want to assist in turning this negativity around and we need your help! Thanksgiving is in a couple of weeks and we want to create a chain of positivity and inspiring stories for our special holiday edition.

To accomplish this, we ask you, our reader, to participate in this campaign with us and share a video, story, memory, or anything that you are thankful for.

To share your story with us, you can click on the link below and upload it. It may be featured in our newspaper and social media, so make sure to follow our posts and news!

Your closest neighbor, The Boca Raton Tribune

Share your story here: https://mailchi.mp/1a84da8327b6/i9llx0lmc9